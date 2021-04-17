Traders Buy Large Volume of NuVasive Call Options (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 920 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,408% compared to the average volume of 61 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NuVasive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of NUVA opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -313.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

