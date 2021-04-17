Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The Toro (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,282 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,785% compared to the average volume of 68 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,087.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro stock traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.36. 20,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,987. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

