Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,481.22 ($19.35).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,679.50 ($21.94) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 857.40 ($11.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,557.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,369.58. The stock has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a PE ratio of -186.61.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Also, insider Pete Redfern purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, for a total transaction of £367.74 ($480.45). Insiders bought a total of 284 shares of company stock worth $416,469 over the last 90 days.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.