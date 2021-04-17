Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.31

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.31 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 101 ($1.32), with a volume of 31,304 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £207.91 million and a P/E ratio of 32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Tribal Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Tribal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In other Tribal Group news, insider Mark Pickett sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total value of £124,800 ($163,052.00).

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

