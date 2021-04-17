Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 19,905 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 706.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 157,084 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In related news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $69,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

