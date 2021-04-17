Truist Financial Corp Has $1.38 Million Stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.11 million, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACBI. G.Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist raised their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

