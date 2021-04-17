Truist Financial Corp Invests $1.25 Million in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

EQH stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

