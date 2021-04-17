Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,063 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 27,195 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FireEye were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth $10,540,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in FireEye by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,785 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 33,092 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in FireEye by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,348 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at $5,073,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in FireEye by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FEYE. Barclays increased their target price on FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.62.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.