Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $24.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $274.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.68. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $26.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

SAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

