Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Short Interest Update

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 8,546.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 30,938 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,101,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 780,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 224,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THCA opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

