U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) PT Raised to $65.00

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Concrete currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

USCR opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $333,436 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 107.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

