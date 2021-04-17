U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) PT Raised to $65.00

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Concrete currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.
USCR opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $78.99.
In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $333,436 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 107.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About U.S. Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
Featured Article: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.