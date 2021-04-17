UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €140.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €124.36 ($146.31).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €131.05 ($154.18) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €47.50 ($55.88) and a 12 month high of €131.55 ($154.76). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €116.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €108.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 34.34.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

