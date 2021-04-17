UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Investec raised shares of Spirent Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Spirent Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Spirent Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

