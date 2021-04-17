UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages predict that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NASDAQ UFPI traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.45. 1,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,406. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $514,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,896,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

