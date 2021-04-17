UGI (NYSE:UGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.56

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.56 and last traded at $43.41, with a volume of 3555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Get UGI alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,718,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,315,000 after acquiring an additional 71,413 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,619,000 after acquiring an additional 236,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UGI by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after acquiring an additional 313,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth $83,362,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in UGI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,022,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,721,000 after acquiring an additional 39,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About UGI (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.