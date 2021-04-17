UGI (NYSE:UGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.56

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.56 and last traded at $43.41, with a volume of 3555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.
A number of analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.
In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,718,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,315,000 after acquiring an additional 71,413 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,619,000 after acquiring an additional 236,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UGI by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after acquiring an additional 313,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth $83,362,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in UGI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,022,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,721,000 after acquiring an additional 39,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.
About UGI (NYSE:UGI)
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.