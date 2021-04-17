UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. UniCredit has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $5.66.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

