Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Separately, Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41. The company has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $673,353,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares during the period.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

