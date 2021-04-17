Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a neutral rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.88.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,975. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.11. The company has a market capitalization of $148.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $141.22 and a twelve month high of $225.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after buying an additional 93,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after buying an additional 196,770 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

