United Airlines (UAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 19th. Analysts expect United Airlines to post earnings of ($6.79) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $-27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.63.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

