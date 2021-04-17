Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

UTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after buying an additional 77,017 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 563,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 70,981 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 521,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 468,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTI opened at $5.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $193.49 million, a PE ratio of -53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

