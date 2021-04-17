USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Update

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the March 15th total of 87,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in USA Truck in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of USA Truck by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

USAK stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 2.26. USA Truck has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $21.89.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USA Truck will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

