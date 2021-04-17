UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.43

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.43. UTStarcom shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 310,338 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.70% of UTStarcom worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

