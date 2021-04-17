Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,954 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $18,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 185,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,473,000.

VSGX stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $64.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65.

