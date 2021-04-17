Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stake Cut by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,276,000 after purchasing an additional 861,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,750,000 after purchasing an additional 94,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $200,655,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,714,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,136,000 after purchasing an additional 251,756 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VTR opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

