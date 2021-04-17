VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of VTEQ opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. VeriTeQ has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

About VeriTeQ

VeriTeQ Corporation operates as an online retailer of orthopedic braces, physical therapy devices, and rehabilitation equipment. It provides orthopedic braces for knee, ankle, back, wrist, shoulder, elbow, foot, and neck categories; and hot and cold therapy, electric simulation, medical tables, and ambulatory devices.

