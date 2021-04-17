VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of VTEQ opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. VeriTeQ has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.55.
About VeriTeQ
