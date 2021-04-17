Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,138 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.06.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,862,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,943,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

