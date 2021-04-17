Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 97,428 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 63,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

About Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems Inc operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

