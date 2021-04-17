Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $607.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to announce sales of $607.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $631.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $592.73 million. Viasat reported sales of $591.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSAT opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2,385.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $41.56.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

