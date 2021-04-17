Viberate (VIB) Hits One Day Volume of $12.89 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Viberate has a market capitalization of $33.20 million and approximately $12.89 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Viberate has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar. One Viberate coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Viberate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00068785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00022604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.75 or 0.00738777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00087493 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00039316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00032967 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.