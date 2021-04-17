Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) Short Interest Update

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) by 357.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,991 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.41% of Vislink Technologies worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

VISL stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vislink Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.