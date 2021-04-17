VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Down 32.5% in March

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

Shares of VTGN opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

