Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the March 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAE. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 116,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 29,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter.

IAE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

