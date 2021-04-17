Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Warner Music Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.06.

WMG opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

