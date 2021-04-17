Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.99. Webster Financial posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on WBS. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

NYSE WBS opened at $57.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.07. Webster Financial has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $63.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250 over the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,298,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,032,000 after purchasing an additional 122,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after acquiring an additional 253,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,249,000 after acquiring an additional 38,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $50,955,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 548,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,125,000 after acquiring an additional 169,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

