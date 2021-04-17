Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

TSM stock opened at $118.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $616.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

