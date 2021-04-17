Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also commented on WFC. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,146,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,611,875. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $174.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after buying an additional 662,097 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.