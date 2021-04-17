Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Down 56.6% in March

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 21,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,141. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $13.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIA. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1,167.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

