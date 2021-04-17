Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Down 56.6% in March

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 21,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,141. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $13.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
