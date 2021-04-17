Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Short Interest Update

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,300 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the March 15th total of 677,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of WSR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,010. The company has a market cap of $414.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 16.59%. Research analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

