Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $87.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

