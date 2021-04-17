Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $6.56 on Friday. Wipro has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

