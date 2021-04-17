Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%.

Shares of WIT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.97. 40,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,478. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

WIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

