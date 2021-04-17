Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%.

NYSE:WIT opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. Wipro has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $6.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

