Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

Get Worley alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worley from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Worley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Worley from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Worley stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Worley has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.3752 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.11%. Worley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worley (WYGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.