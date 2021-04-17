Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) versus Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) and Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evergy has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Evergy pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Xcel Energy pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evergy pays out 74.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Xcel Energy has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years and Evergy has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Xcel Energy and Evergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Energy 12.50% 10.56% 2.73% Evergy 12.75% 8.32% 2.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of Xcel Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Evergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Evergy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Xcel Energy and Evergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Energy 1 6 1 0 2.00 Evergy 0 3 2 0 2.40

Xcel Energy currently has a consensus price target of $71.14, suggesting a potential upside of 1.10%. Evergy has a consensus price target of $64.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.65%. Given Evergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Evergy is more favorable than Xcel Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xcel Energy and Evergy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Energy $11.53 billion 3.28 $1.37 billion $2.64 26.66 Evergy $5.15 billion 2.79 $669.90 million $2.89 21.90

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Evergy. Evergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Evergy beats Xcel Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for the construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. The company has approximately 10,100 circuit miles of transmission lines; 39,800 circuit miles of overhead distribution lines; and 13,000 circuit miles of underground distribution lines. It serves approximately 1,620,400 customers, including residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. Evergy, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

