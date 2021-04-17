XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.75 on Major Exchanges

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $34.48 million and approximately $221,726.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00072685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.61 or 0.00296586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.34 or 0.00767416 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00024377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,590.27 or 0.99495107 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.77 or 0.00853512 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 48,129,140 coins and its circulating supply is 46,148,045 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

