Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.16

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.16 and traded as high as C$1.18. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 202,778 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cormark restated a “na” rating and set a C$2.00 target price (up previously from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Yangarra Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.33.

The company has a market cap of C$98.19 million and a P/E ratio of 20.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

