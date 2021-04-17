Ycash Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $53,806.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.06 or 0.00403088 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.00184700 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.30 or 0.00183066 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005351 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 116.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001023 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,031,269 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.