Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report sales of $431.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $446.51 million. Graco reported sales of $373.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,070,068.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,045.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,275,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Graco by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.93. 3,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,136. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average of $69.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $76.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.