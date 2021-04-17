Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

HRMY traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.28. The company had a trading volume of 128,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,942. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

