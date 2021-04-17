Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Community Bank System by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Community Bank System by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

